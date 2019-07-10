Services
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of St. Stephen
6300 Browning Road
Pennsauken, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tilda Lamaina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tilda J. Lamaina


1922 - 2019
Tilda J. Lamaina Obituary
Tilda J. Lamaina

Maple Shade, formerly of Pennsauken - (nee Bamonti) passed away peacefully at her daughter's residence on July 9, 2019 at the age of 97.

Beloved wife of the late Vito; devoted mother of Thomas J. (the late Maryann), and Linda Carlino (William); loving grandmother of Jennifer, Danielle, Thomas and Michael and great grandmother of Sean and Ryan; dear sister of Venia Procacci and the late Elda Ambrosino and Stelio Bamonti. She is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mrs. Lamaina was employed for many years as a bookkeeper. She was also a founder and avid parishioner of St. Stephen's Church in Pennsauken, a member of UNICO National, and of Beta Sigma Phi for over 60 years.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Saturday from 9 to 10 AM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM at the Church of St. Stephen, 6300 Browning Road in Pennsauken. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made in her name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from July 10 to July 11, 2019
