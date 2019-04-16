Services
Tillie Bell Obituary
Tillie Bell

Washington Twp. - On April 15, 2019, Tillie (nee Zevan), age 95. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Bell, Jr. Survived by children Carol (the late Frank) Vitucci of Pine Hill and Edward (Sharon) Bell, III of Monroeville.; grandchildren Vicki (Marc) Pelcak, Frank (Michelle) Vitucci, Jason Bell, and Matthew Bell; and great-grandchildren Rayna, Amber, Avery, Dylan, Peyton, Sydney, and Madison Rae. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing on Thursday morning 11-11:30 am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 11:30 am. Interment: Berlin Cemetery. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019
