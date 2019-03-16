|
Timothy R. McCouch
Turnersville - On March 14, 2019, Timothy, age 39. Loving son of Ellen (nee Willis) and the late William McCouch. Also survived by brother Michael (Candy) McCouch of Chicago; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Sunday afternoon 1:30-3:00 pm, with funeral services started at 3:00 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the , 100 N. 20th St., Philadelphia, PA 19103. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 16, 2019