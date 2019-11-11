|
Tina M. Campana
Lindenwold - On Nov. 11, 2019, Tina (nee Cook), age 53. Beloved wife of Craig A. Campana. Survived by her daughter Marlena, siblings Rita, Roxan and Cheryl, nieces and nephew Danielle Pratt, Michael, Rebecca and Rachael, and many loving family members. Pre-deceased by her siblings Kevin and Rosemary. Tina had worked as a teacher's aide with the Erial Community Christian School. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing with the family on Saturday 10-11:30 am with funeral services 11:30am at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Interment at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o the Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019