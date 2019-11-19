|
|
Todd Renna
Cherry Hill - Todd G. Renna of Cherry Hill, NJ, died November 17, 2019. Age 55. Beloved husband of Colleen (nee Maycott). Loving father of Zachary Renna of Philadelphia, PA; Kylie Renna of Cherry Hill, NJ and Daniel Renna of Cherry Hill, NJ. Beloved son of Lorraine Renna and the late Vincent Renna. Devoted brother of Christopher Renna (Helen). Services private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences with the family.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019