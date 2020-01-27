|
Tom Bondio
Pennsauken - On January 25, 2019; age 67 years.
Beloved husband of Cecilia M. (nee Walker); Devoted father of Stephen; Dear brother of Stephen; Also survived by many nieces, nephews and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Friday from 6 to 8 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road. Committal services will be handled privately.
The family requests memorial donations be made to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 44th Street, Suite 609, New York, NY 10036 Info, condolences and guestbook at
www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 27 to Jan. 29, 2020