Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Evaul
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom Evaul


1930 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tom Evaul Obituary
Tom Evaul

1930-2019 - All the world's a stage,

And all the men and women merely players.

They have their exits and their entrances;

And one man in his time plays many parts.

-Shakespeare

Tom played many parts in his life.

Son of Louise & Wilbur

Husband of Connie

Father of Chip, Anne, & Philip

Scholar: Bachelors-Guilford College

Masters-University of North Carolina

Doctorate-Indiana University

Athlete: High School-Football, Baseball

College-Football, Track

Adult-Running, Sailing, Race-walking

Soldier: Army, Korea

Professor: American University,

Temple University

Coach: High School-Football, Track

University-Track, Cross Country

Author: Professional articles & books

Businesses: Curriculum and Evaluation Consultants

Adventure Partners

Quaker Press

Center for Health Education

Service: School & Planning Boards

Founder: Merchantville Observer (Newspaper)

Board of Trustees: Guilford College

Leader: Officer in Professional Associations

And he played all parts well.

Memorial donations may be made to Guilford College, Greensboro, NC 27410
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.