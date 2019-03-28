|
|
Tom Evaul
1930-2019 - All the world's a stage,
And all the men and women merely players.
They have their exits and their entrances;
And one man in his time plays many parts.
-Shakespeare
Tom played many parts in his life.
Son of Louise & Wilbur
Husband of Connie
Father of Chip, Anne, & Philip
Scholar: Bachelors-Guilford College
Masters-University of North Carolina
Doctorate-Indiana University
Athlete: High School-Football, Baseball
College-Football, Track
Adult-Running, Sailing, Race-walking
Soldier: Army, Korea
Professor: American University,
Temple University
Coach: High School-Football, Track
University-Track, Cross Country
Author: Professional articles & books
Businesses: Curriculum and Evaluation Consultants
Adventure Partners
Quaker Press
Center for Health Education
Service: School & Planning Boards
Founder: Merchantville Observer (Newspaper)
Board of Trustees: Guilford College
Leader: Officer in Professional Associations
And he played all parts well.
Memorial donations may be made to Guilford College, Greensboro, NC 27410
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 28, 2019