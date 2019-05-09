|
|
Tom Henskens
Burlington - Tom Henskens, age 58, of Burlington Township, New Jersey, died suddenly on Friday, May 3, 2019. Husband of Kristan Hoffman, and loving father of Julia, Jeremy and Kyle Henskens, all of Burlington Township. Tom is also survived by his siblings, Betty Hadden (Craig), Bob (Jeannie), Paul (Monika), James (Eileen), and John (Michelle), and his mother, Cornelia.
Tom enjoyed pottery, carpentry, playing his guitar, and spending time with his family outdoors on hikes, camping and bike rides.
Special thanks to Tom's Al-Anon friends, Vox and Louis, who provided ongoing support to Tom. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 15th, at Moorestown Friends Meeting, 118 E. Main Street, Moorestown, NJ at 10 a.m. to celebrate Tom's life. Memorial contributions in Tom's name can be made to Al-Anon at www.al-anon.org/contributions or Say It With Clay at SayitwithClay.org.
Arrangements are under the direction of Page Funeral Home, 302 E. Union Street, Burlington, NJ 08016. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family from www.pagefuneralhome.com . #lifecelebrationbypage.
Published in Courier-Post on May 9, 2019