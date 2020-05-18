|
Tony A. Whidbee
Camden - Tony A. Whidbee, 69, of Camden, passed May 14, 2020. Son of the late Walter Alexander Whidbee, Sr. and the brother of the late Lorine Dixon-Whidbee, Walter Whidbee, Jr. and Leon Whidbee. Tony is survived by his brother, John Dixon-Whidbee (Sally) in West Virginia, his sisters, Sheila Whidbee, Lorine Whidbee of Pennsauken, Josephine Whidbee-Williams (Leon) of Lindenwold, and special niece, Yolanda L. Whidbee of Camden. Tony was born in Camden, NJ and educated in the Camden School system. He worked as a substitute teacher for the Camden Board of Education. He was known by his students as "The Professor".
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Thank you in advance.
Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020