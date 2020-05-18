Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Whidbee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony A. Whidbee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony A. Whidbee Obituary
Tony A. Whidbee

Camden - Tony A. Whidbee, 69, of Camden, passed May 14, 2020. Son of the late Walter Alexander Whidbee, Sr. and the brother of the late Lorine Dixon-Whidbee, Walter Whidbee, Jr. and Leon Whidbee. Tony is survived by his brother, John Dixon-Whidbee (Sally) in West Virginia, his sisters, Sheila Whidbee, Lorine Whidbee of Pennsauken, Josephine Whidbee-Williams (Leon) of Lindenwold, and special niece, Yolanda L. Whidbee of Camden. Tony was born in Camden, NJ and educated in the Camden School system. He worked as a substitute teacher for the Camden Board of Education. He was known by his students as "The Professor".

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Thank you in advance.

Arr: Carl Miller Funeral Home
Published in Courier-Post from May 18 to May 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -