|
|
Tracy A. Mohler
Of Cherry Hill, NJ - Passed away suddenly on January 19, 2020 at the age of 56. Loving companion of David Curry. Beloved mother of Devon, Taylor and Derek Mohler. Devoted daughter of the late Janice Lief Breyer and the late Jerry Breyer (Peggy). Dear sister of Scott Breyer (Lisa), the late Robin Goebel (Ron) and Jennifer McAllister (Jeff). Also survived by many other loving relatives and friends. A 1982 graduate of Haddon Township High School, Tracy's career centered around child care. To pay tribute to her all too brief life, her family and friends will gather for a private celebration. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the , 1 Union St., Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020