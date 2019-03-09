Resources
To our dismay, Tracy suddenly transitioned on February 20, 2019. Tracy's body had grown weary and tired and she was no longer able to withstand the challenges life gave to her.

Tracy leaves to cherish her memory her mother, Geri Thompson; her father, Jerry Thompson, Sr.; grandfather, Robert Hubbard; brothers, Richard Williams, Jerry Thompson, Jr.; her sons, Dwight Qawi and David Harmon; her step daughter, Tylisha Evans; grandsons, Tristen Qawi, Javien Swain, David Harmon, Jr. and Christopher; uncles, Kurt Fulton and Gardner Fulton, Jr.; nephews, Jerry Thompson III, Mason Jay Thompson; niece, Legend Thompson; aunts, Arlena Cooper, Pearl Jimperson, Bernice Brown, Edwina Jarrett, Madeline Crenshaw, Terrie Williams; special mother, Marie Poteat and special aunt, Gloria Fuller; best friend, Roddy Reed and a host of cousins. We love you and will miss you forever. www.mayfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 9, 2019
