|
|
Tyler A. Crumbock
West Deptford - Tyler A. Crumbock, of West Deptford, died August 20, 2019, the result of a brain tumor. He was born July 14, 1992 in Woodbury, the son of George and Karyn (Bartel) Crumbock. He attended West Deptford schools and graduated from West Deptford High School in 2010. He was currently enrolled at the University of Baltimore, completing a master's degree in Software Engineering.
Tyler is survived by his parents, George and Karyn Crumbock, his paternal grandmother Margaret Crumbock of Philadelphia and several aunts, uncles and cousins. Funeral arrangements are private and under the direction of FERTIG FUNERAL HOME, Mullica Hill.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider donations to Blast Glioblastoma at www.blastgbm.com in their efforts to support brain tumor research.
Thoughts and prayers may be extended at www.FERTIGFUNERALHOME.com
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 6, 2019