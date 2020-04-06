|
|
Tyrone J. Matthews
Camden - Born April 5, 1949 to Press Johnson and Mildred (Matthews) Bivens in Wilmington, DE. He was the youngest of two children. He was raised in New York City by his aunt Estelle Goode affectionately known as "Aunt Goode." While living in NYC he studied tap dancing at the esteemed Mary Bruce School of Dance. He graduated from Howard High School in 1969 and went on to study at Delaware Technical Community College where he earned an Associate's Degree. He began a career in the Pharmactical industy as a chemical lab technician. Tyrone met and married Diane Johnson in 1977. Out of this blessed union, they had a daughter Sherri. He accepted Jesus as his Lord and Savior and was baptized in 1981 at Delaware Valley Baptist Church. Tyrone leaves to cherish his loving memories; his former wife Diane Matthews, daughter Sherri Matthews, bonus daughter Laurie Morgan, sister Jacqueline E. Brown, niece Cheryl Lynn Ford, nephew Salters Leroy Brown, Jr. and cousin Ernestine Jones. And a host of nieces and nephews and friends. Funeral services will be held privately. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to May Funeral Homes. www.mayfuneralhomes.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020