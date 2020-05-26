Services
Ulysses G. Carey Jr. Obituary
Ulysses G. Carey, Jr.

Clementon, NJ - Ulysses G. Carey, Jr. age 91, of Clementon, NJ passed away on Monday May 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Carey is predeceased by his wife, Marie (nee Bartuccio) and his son Mark. He is survived by his daughter, Kathy Courtney (Bob) and his grandchildren. Brian (Kelly), Jeff (Marissa) and Lisa (Clay).

Cremation and burial of his cremains at the Berlin Cemetery will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, donations to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053,

Attn: Development Office would be appreciated. Condolences may be shared at www.lpwoosterfuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from May 26 to May 28, 2020
