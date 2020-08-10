1/
Valentina R. Frick
Valentina R. Frick

Valentina R. Frick (nee Tenaglia), age 94, died on August 9, 2020 at her daughter's home in Woodbury. Valentina was born in Camden, and lived in East Camden and Fairview. She worked for the City of Camden as the Municipal and Violations Clerk.

She was predeceased by her husband R. H. Frick. Survived by her children Valerie Frick (Michael Devlin), Timothy (Julie) Frick, Janice (Harry) Lombardo, grandchildren Raechel, Tiffany and Timothy (Annie) Frick and Stephanie Lombardo.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Camden Children's Garden 3 Riverside Drive, Camden NJ 08103

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum. Memories may be shared at wwww.buddfuneral home.com.




Published in Courier Post from Aug. 10 to Aug. 12, 2020.
