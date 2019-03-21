Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul RC Church
Washington Twp., NJ
View Map
Valeria Szymborski Obituary
Valeria Szymborski

Washington Twp. - (nee Drozd), on March 17, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Devoted mother of Christine Klagholz and her husband Leo and Monica Lalena.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 9:00 -10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.

Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019
