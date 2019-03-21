|
|
Valeria Szymborski
Washington Twp. - (nee Drozd), on March 17, 2019. Age 93. Beloved wife of the late Francis. Devoted mother of Christine Klagholz and her husband Leo and Monica Lalena.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Saturday 9:00 -10:30 am at Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul RC Church, Washington Twp. Interment St. Joseph's Cemetery, Chews Landing.
Memories and Condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 21, 2019