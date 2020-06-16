Valerie A. Patterson's
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Valerie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Valerie A. Patterson's

Our memories of the ocean will linger, long after our footprints in the sand are gone. Valerie A. Patterson's memory will stay with us, now that she is no longer with us.

Valerie A. Patterson passed away in the early morning of June 14, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice Facility in Voorhees Twp, New Jersey. Valerie was born on October 14, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Casmir and Agnes Sawka (nee Lewandowski). Valerie also worked for Nest International in Gloucester City, NJ.

A life is not important except in the impact it has on the lives of others. Aunt Val, as she was known to most, left an imprint in our minds and on our hearts that will stay with us forever. She loved to watch Law & Order and the Golden Girls, but there was nothing she loved more than being at the shore, especially with her grandchildren.

Aunt Val will be dearly missed by her daughter Valerie White & her brother Bud Sawka and his wife Barbara, along with nephews Greg (Karen), Brian (Tricia), and Mark ( Maria), and grandchildren Abigail and Ava.

And when we die and float away, into the night, the Milky Way, you'll hear me call as we ascend, I'll say your name then once again, thank you for being a friend.

Relatives and friends are invited to join Valerie's family to gather at the Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes at 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ, 08107 on Thursday morning at 9:00-10:30am, followed by mass at Saint Aloysius Church at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, at https://www.eifoundation.org/about/. Please feel free to share your heartfelt memories of Valerie at www.crerancelebration.com #heartfelt #crerancelebration






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
18
Memorial Gathering
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
Send Flowers
JUN
18
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Saint Aloysius Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes
400 White Horse Pike
Oaklyn, NJ 08107
856-854-2846
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved