Our memories of the ocean will linger, long after our footprints in the sand are gone. Valerie A. Patterson's memory will stay with us, now that she is no longer with us.
Valerie A. Patterson passed away in the early morning of June 14, 2020 at Samaritan Hospice Facility in Voorhees Twp, New Jersey. Valerie was born on October 14, 1948 in Philadelphia, PA. She is the daughter of the late Casmir and Agnes Sawka (nee Lewandowski). Valerie also worked for Nest International in Gloucester City, NJ.
A life is not important except in the impact it has on the lives of others. Aunt Val, as she was known to most, left an imprint in our minds and on our hearts that will stay with us forever. She loved to watch Law & Order and the Golden Girls, but there was nothing she loved more than being at the shore, especially with her grandchildren.
Aunt Val will be dearly missed by her daughter Valerie White & her brother Bud Sawka and his wife Barbara, along with nephews Greg (Karen), Brian (Tricia), and Mark ( Maria), and grandchildren Abigail and Ava.
And when we die and float away, into the night, the Milky Way, you'll hear me call as we ascend, I'll say your name then once again, thank you for being a friend.
Relatives and friends are invited to join Valerie's family to gather at the Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes at 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn, NJ, 08107 on Thursday morning at 9:00-10:30am, followed by mass at Saint Aloysius Church at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Colorectal Cancer Research Alliance, at https://www.eifoundation.org/about/. Please feel free to share your heartfelt memories of Valerie at www.crerancelebration.com #heartfelt #crerancelebration
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.