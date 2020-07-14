Van B. Bruner, Jr.



Kennesaw, GA - Mr. Van B. Bruner, Jr. died peacefully on July 10, 2020, in Kennesaw, GA, where he lived the last two years under the watchful care of his sister and her family. He will lay at rest in Chicago, Il next to his wife Lillian E. Bruner, and close to their son, Scott V. Bruner.



Van was born in Washington, D.C., to Van and Flora Bruner on May 22, 1931. He moved to New Jersey in 1945, where he lived with his father and stepmother Anita D. Bruner. From Woodbury High School Van earned a track scholarship to the University of Michigan.



Van married Lillian E. Almond on August 24, 1954. He joined the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of First Lieutenant as a refueler pilot based in Maine. His mother Flora Bruner joined the couple at that time. In 1966, Van and Lillian completed their immediate family, adopting their son, Scott Vincent.



Van graduated from the Drexel Institute and worked for architect Vincent Kling. The family moved to Haddonfield, NJ. In 1968, he founded The Bruner Firm. In the running of his business and in raising Scott, he and Lil never turned down an opportunity to broaden their circle of love, friendship, and Christian discipleship.



Van B. Bruner, Jr. was the second Black Vice President of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) and was a forerunner of the National Organization of Minority Architects (NOMA). In 1975, he was awarded the Whitney Young Award for his Civil Rights actions during the 1960s and 1970s and was named a Fellow of the AIA.



Van was a member of the Full Gospel Businessmen's Fellowship. First Baptist Church of Haddonfield, NJ was the family's home church for decades.



A virtual memorial service is being planned by the family to be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020.



