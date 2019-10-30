Services
St Bartholomew's Episcopal
1989 Marlton Pike E
Cherry Hill, NJ 08003
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bartholomew's Church
1989 Route 70 E
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Interment
Following Services
church memorial garden
Velma M. Rahming

Velma M. Rahming Obituary
Velma M. Rahming

Cherry Hill - RAHMING, Velma M. (nee Mickens), of Cherry Hill, NJ and Newtown, PA. Passed away on October 28, 2019. Age 86. Beloved wife of Jacob E. Rahming, Sr. Devoted mother of Dr. Lori Holland (Brian) and Jacob "Ricky" Rahming. Dear sister of Phyllis Fields (the late Dr. William). Loving grandmother of Lauren, Danielle, Alyssa, Matthew, Kayla, and Micah Holland.

Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Saturday, November 9, from 10 AM -11 AM at St. Bartholomew's Church, 1989 Route 70 E., Cherry Hill, NJ. A memorial mass will be at 11 AM at the church. Interment will follow in the church memorial garden.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019
