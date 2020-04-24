|
Venia Procacci
Collingwood - (nee Bamonti),99, passed away peacefully Collingswood Manor onApril 22, 2020; Beloved wife of the late AnthonyProcacci; Devoted mother of Louis (Margaret) Procacci, Annette Gibbs and Lorraine ( John) Kessler; Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Tony, Margaret, Ben, Kate and Melissa; Loving great grandmother of Maya and Julia Procacci, Margo, Weston and Cecilia Gould, Angelina Maxam, Michael and Gianna Glozer; Dear sister of the late Tilda Lamaina, Elda Ambrosino and Stellio Bamonti; Also survived by many loving nieces & nephews.
Venia cherished her family and loved her home in the Bluebird section of Collingswood, where she resided for 67 years. Her talents for interior design, gardening and all things aesthetic were admired by all who knew her. She and her husband, Anthony (Tony), often described as "classy people," enjoyed dancing and their time at the shore. Venia was a wise counselor with a talent for listening. We know the pearly gates in heaven will sparkle brighter with her there to polish them.
At the request of the family, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated in October 2020 for Venia's 100th Birthday.
Instead of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church's endowment program, "The Gift of Care," offering support to residents with financial need. To donate, make checks payable to UMC Foundation, and in the memo section, write in Memory of Venia Procacci for "The Gift of Care." Send your gift to UMC at Collingswood, 460 Haddon Ave., Collingswood NJ 08108, attention Kathy Lewis. online guestbook and condolences at www.CARUSOCARE.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 25, 2020