Vera A. Giandrea
formerly of Berlin - On August 2, 2019, Vera (nee Marcello), age 73 passed away at All American Assisted Living in Sewell. Born in Philadelphia, Vera lived in Washington Township raising her family there before moving to Berlin. Vera was predeceased in 2008 by her beloved son, Michael R. She is lovingly survived by her devoted son, Richard C. (Diane) of Audubon; her cherished grandchildren, Gabrielle and Richie Jr.; her brother, Charles (Maryann) Marcello; her sister-in-laws, Doris (James) Porter and Marlene (William) Holder; her brother-in-law, Joseph Giandrea as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wednesday morning from 8:30 - 10:15 AM at St. Vincent Pallotti Church (St. Joseph the Worker Parish), 901 Hopkins Road, Haddon Township, NJ where her Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 4, 2019