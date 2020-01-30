Services
Vera Hnot


1933 - 2020
Vera Hnot Obituary
Vera Hnot

St. Albans, VT - Vera Hnot passed away Sunday evening January 26, 2020, at the Residence at Shelburne Bay.

Born in Faaborg, Denmark on November 17, 1933, she s the daughter of the late Jens Peter and Agnes (Schroder) Petersen. Vera was 86 years.

Vera was educated in Denmark and came to the United States when she was 21 years old. She enjoyed doing needlepoint, baking, going to auctions and dancing.

Vera is survived by her daughter Kathleen Connolly and husband, William, of St Albans and her grandchildren, Ashley C. Kingsbury and husband, Adam, Angela G. Tempesta and husband, Cole, Jacqueline E. Connolly and Samantha Connolly, as well as great-grandchildren, Ryan L. and Saige E. Tempesta.

At Vera's request there will be no services.

Assisting the Hnot family is the HEALD FUNERAL HOME, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020
