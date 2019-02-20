Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
32 Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Peace Church
32 Carroll Ave.
Williamstown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vera Sullivan-Hilsher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vera M. Sullivan-Hilsher

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vera M. Sullivan-Hilsher Obituary
Vera M. Sullivan-Hilsher

Sicklerville - On February 18, 2019, Vera (nee Rainier), age 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sullivan and the late Russell Hilsher. Survived by sister Fay Chalfant of Sicklerville; brother Paul (Gloria) Rainier of Winslow; sister-in-law Betty Rainier of OH; and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers William and Edward J. Rainier Sr. Vera was the former Board Secretary/Business Administrator for the former Lower Camden County Regional School District. She was Past President of the Camden County Association of School Business Officials and the New Jersey Council of School Administrators. Vera was always active in the Association and served on many committees with the State Department of Education. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 9:00-9:45 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Interment of Ashes at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will follow Mass. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.