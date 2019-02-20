|
|
Vera M. Sullivan-Hilsher
Sicklerville - On February 18, 2019, Vera (nee Rainier), age 90. Beloved wife of the late Walter Sullivan and the late Russell Hilsher. Survived by sister Fay Chalfant of Sicklerville; brother Paul (Gloria) Rainier of Winslow; sister-in-law Betty Rainier of OH; and many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by brothers William and Edward J. Rainier Sr. Vera was the former Board Secretary/Business Administrator for the former Lower Camden County Regional School District. She was Past President of the Camden County Association of School Business Officials and the New Jersey Council of School Administrators. Vera was always active in the Association and served on many committees with the State Department of Education. Cremation was private. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, from 9:00-9:45 am at Our Lady of Peace Church, 32 Carroll Ave., Williamstown, NJ 08094. Memorial Mass will begin at 10:00 am. Interment of Ashes at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will follow Mass. Arrangements under the direction of the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to Samaritan Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 20, 2019