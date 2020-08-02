1/1
Verino N. Santarone
1930 - 2020
Verino N. Santarone

Cherry Hill - Verino N. Santarone, "Reno", on August 2, 2020, formerly of Cherry Hill, NJ and Boca Raton, FL. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Gloria (nee Benko). Devoted father of John Santarone (Sherrie), Victoria DiMedio (Michael), and Richard Santarone. Loving grandfather of Justin DiMedio, Matthew DiMedio (Katie), and Laura Brown (Larry) and great grandfather of Madison, Taylor, and Hannah. Dear brother of Nicholas Santarone and the late Emily Yanoff and Ida DiMarzio. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Reno was a terrific athlete and professional baseball player with the Philadelphia Athletics. He proudly served with the US Army during the German Occupation. His business career included serving as an executive at John Wanamaker and a national sales manager for Wamsutta Mills. Reno later retired to Boca Raton, FL. Services and interment are private. Donations may be made in Reno's memory to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






Published in Courier Post from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
