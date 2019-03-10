|
Verna (Chick) Williams
- - Verna (Chick) Williams (Helmrich) went to be with her Lord and Savior with her sister Charlotte by her side on March 3, 2019. She was 94 years old. The daughter of Charles and Verna (Klinger) Helmrich was born on Jan 5, 1925 in Camden, N.J. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Esther Brown and Millie Morrow, and her husband Robert (Bob) F. Williams She was a member of Media Mennonite Church in Oxford Pa. She leaves behind a sister, Charlotte King, three nephews, H. Alfred King Jr, Charles King and David King and one niece, Lorraine Weissberg with a number of grand nieces and nephews. Chick was a graduate of Temple University and taught physical education and driver's education at Woodrow Wilson High School in Camden. NJ for 27 years. In her younger days she enjoyed fishing trips to Maine and at various lakes in Southern New Jersey with her husband. A memorial service will be held at Media Mennonite Church, Media Road and 5th street in Oxford Pa on Saturday March 16th at 2 o'clock P.M. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "The Fairmount Sharing Fund, 333 Wheat Ridge Drive, Ephrata, Pa 17522-8558.
