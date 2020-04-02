|
Vernon W. Lickfeld
Lindenwold & Thorofare - Vernon W. Lickfeld, on April 1, 2020, formerly of Lindenwold and Thorofare. Age 87. Beloved husband of the late Claire (nee Ogburn). Devoted father of Donna Riley (Bertrand), Dawn Lickfeld, Robert Lickfeld (Mary), Dale McPeak and John Lickfeld (Cindy). Loving grandfather of Melissa Asquith, Jessica Hemphill (Dan), Jon Asquith (Lillian), Claire Lickfeld, Elizabeth Lickfeld, Vernon Lickfeld, Teresa Jane Lickfeld, Weston Lickfeld, Michael McPeak (Christina), Katie Dayton (John) and Eric Lickfeld. Dear brother of Myrtle Hubbs, Robert Lickfeld and the late Mildred Wooten, Dorothy Lickfeld, Roberta Chorzelewski and Milton Lickfeld. Also survived by sister-in-law Mary Costello Lickfeld, many great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Lickfeld worked as a machinist for Flexitallic Gasket Co. in Camden for 48 years. He was an avid bowler and skilled billiard player. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private burial will take place at Eglington Cemetery. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Lickfeld's memory to , 3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053 (). Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneral Home.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 2 to Apr. 4, 2020