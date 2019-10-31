Resources
More Obituaries for Veronica Wynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Veronica L. Wynn Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Veronica L. Wynn Sr. In Memoriam
In Loving Memory Of

Veronica L.

Wynn, Sr.

Remembering you,

Mom & G-Mom!

Thinking often of your gentle and wise words; remembering your undivided loving-kindness; recalling the great moments of laughter and your smile; miss hearing your beautiful voice singing happy birthday to each of us; treasuring the invaluable lessons you imparted and cherishing every sweet conversation. Missing you dearly and thanking God for every precious moment He allowed us to share.

With love - Debbie, Emilio & Michele, Ronnie, Jazmine, Janai, Luis Jr., Alex, Damon, Gabby and Kenny
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Veronica's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -