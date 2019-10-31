|
|
In Loving Memory Of
Veronica L.
Wynn, Sr.
Remembering you,
Mom & G-Mom!
Thinking often of your gentle and wise words; remembering your undivided loving-kindness; recalling the great moments of laughter and your smile; miss hearing your beautiful voice singing happy birthday to each of us; treasuring the invaluable lessons you imparted and cherishing every sweet conversation. Missing you dearly and thanking God for every precious moment He allowed us to share.
With love - Debbie, Emilio & Michele, Ronnie, Jazmine, Janai, Luis Jr., Alex, Damon, Gabby and Kenny
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 31, 2019