Vesna M. (Kopun) Res
Moorestown - Vesna M. (Kopun) Res, 95, lived a beautiful and fulfilled life. She was blessed with the love of her late husband of 71 years, Dado Res; her daughter Iva Engel & husband Tone of Bolton, MA; 3 grandchildren and their spouses, Mark Briggs & Ashley; Karin Romanowski & Peter; and Zachary Engel & Allie; 9 great-grandchildren, and many dear friends. She is pre-deceased by her daughter Darka Res and son-in-law, Richard Briggs.
Vesna was born in Zagreb, Croatia. She achieved her Doctorate degree in Biochemistry from the University of Pennsylvania and worked as a Biochemist for the National Institute of Health in Washington, D.C. Blessed with a beautiful mind, she loved to paint and knit for family and friends. Above all, she was the devoted matriarch of her family. Funeral Services will be held privately in Cherry Hill, NJ. Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton, MA. www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Courier-Post on July 4, 2019