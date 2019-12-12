|
|
Vicenzina Bubbico
Milton, DE - Vicenzina "Peggy" Bubbico (nee Robino), passed away on December 11, 2019, at her home in Milton, DE after a long illness. Age 100. Peggy had been a resident of Magnolia for 56 years. Beloved wife of the late Joseph Bubbico. Devoted mother of Nicholas Bubbico. Loving grandmother of Nicholas Bubbico (Carol) and Christopher Bubbico (Maryann) and great grandmother of Ashley, Chloe, Zak and Justin. Dear sister of Mary Marini, Josephine Fanelli and the late Rose Pitoscia, Frank Robino, Anthony Robino and Mildred Lapergola. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be a viewing from 9:15 to 11:15am Monday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 12noon at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Entombment Calvary Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Peggy's memory to Delaware Hospice, 100 Patriots Way, Milford, DE 19963. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019