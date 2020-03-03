Services
Victor A. Zambrzycki


1930 - 2020
Voorhees - Victor A. "Vic" Zambrzycki, age 90, died peacefully on March 2, 2020, of Voorhees, formerly of Somerdale. Beloved husband of the late Helena (nee Ring). Loving father of Patricia (Joseph) Forziati. Loving grandfather of Jennifer (Andrew) Alvarez, Michael (Jenna) Forziati, and Christine. Great-grandfather of Heather, Brett, Mason, Adam and Matthew. Uncle of Barbara (Billy) Tyrell and the late Joanne. Favorite uncle of John (Maryann) Demski. Also survived by sister-in-law Dolores Andrelczyk and many other nieces and nephews. Vic was a former pipe fitter and worked for Westinghouse and The Philadelphia Navy Yard. Funeral Services are private at the convenience of the family. Donations can be made in Vic's name to Good Shepherd School, 809 Park Ave., Collingswood, NJ 08108. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020
