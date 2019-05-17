Services
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
Viewing
Saturday, May 18, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
View Map
Victor Damiano Obituary
Victor Damiano

Pompton Plains & Mt.Laurel, NJ - DAMIANO, Victor. On May 16, 2019. Of Pompton Plains, NJ formerly of Mt. Laurel, NJ. Age 94. Beloved husband of 60 years to Alice (nee Behr). Devoted father of Mark Damiano and Kim (Ken) Frain. Caring grandfather of Allison and Caroline Frain. Dear brother of Mildred Lieberman, John Damiano (Eleanor) and Millie Maschindaro (Vincent). Victor will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Saturday May 18th from 9-10:30 AM at the Bradley Funeral Home, Rt.73 and Evesham Rd., Marlton, NJ. A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday. Interment Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. If desired, memorial donations may be made to the at
Published in Courier-Post on May 17, 2019
