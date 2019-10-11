Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Finizio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor "Vito" Finizio

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor "Vito" Finizio In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

Victor "Vito" Finizio

Oct. 16, 1949 - Oct. 11, 2018

On this day, one year since your golden heart stopped beating, I remember you with deep sorrow and much longing. Your life was full of love and labor, and now your hard working hands rest still. Your love for life and family was true; you did your best against all odds. You will never be forgotten in the hearts of those that are forgiving and compassionate. God only knows how much you are needed, missed, and thought of. Precious memories of famiy life, love and laughter carry on in us who truly love you. You are free and peaceful in the arms of our loving mother, Anna Maria Severino, together in Heaven above. Rest in peace my truest brother whom I shared so much with and whom I hold near and dear to my aching heart. I carry you everywhere and every day.

Until we hug again,

Your loving "twisted sister"...

Carla Severino & Children
Published in Courier-Post on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.