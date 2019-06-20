Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Victor Corsello
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
3:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
Lindenwold - Victor Joseph Corsello, of Lindenwold NJ, formerly of Blackwood NJ, passed away suddenly on the evening of June 17, 2019. Age 59. Beloved father of Stephen Duc (Erin), Crystal Poore, Victor (Kimberly), Bradley, and Joseph. Also survived by 7 grandchildren. Dear son of Grace and the late Mariano. Loving companion of Lisa Buonpastore. Also survived by Kerry Anderson-Corsello, devoted mother of his children. Dear brother of Linda Wilkerson (Joe) and the late James Corsello. Uncle of Brian. Victor was the owner of Amber Property Preservation and former owner of Corsello's Auto Body. There will be a viewing from 2pm to 3pm Saturday, June 22, 2019 at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Following at 3pm will be a service to celebrate Victor's life. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 1 Union Street, Suite 301, Robbinsville, NJ 08691. Family and friends are welcome to share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on June 20, 2019
