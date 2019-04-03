|
|
Victor Joseph Libetti, Jr.
Marlton NJ - LIBETTI, Victor Joseph, Jr., on April 1, 2019, of Marlton NJ. Age 75. Beloved father of Kristina J. Stump (Scott), Brian V. Libetti (Jenn), Nicole C. Bergman (Gary) and Matthew S. Libetti (Christine). Dearly loved grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Dear brother of Michael Libetti. Loving companion and fiance of Patricia M. Parezo. Mr. Libetti was dedicated to his community and family. He was actively involved in the Marlton Rec Council with his children as a coach and President of the Board. He was a longtime member of the Knights of Columbus 6530 and presently was serving as Grand Knight. Relatives and friends are invited to the viewing on Friday April 5, 2019 from 1:00-3:00pm at St. Joan of Arc Church Willow Bend Road Marlton where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday April 5, 2019 at 3:15pm. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Victor's memory for the benefit of MD Anderson Cancer Center through In Memory Of at www.inmemof.org/bradley
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 3, 2019