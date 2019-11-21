|
Victor S. Santucci
Oaklyn - On November 20, 2019, Victor age 77 passed away peacefully at home. Born and raised in Philadelphia, Victor lived in the Grays Ferry section of the city before moving to Oaklyn four years ago. Victor worked as a hardwood floor refinisher and he was a member of the American Legion Henry Hill Post 385 in Philadelphia.
He is lovingly survived by his wife, Mary Ellen (nee Linder); his children, Victor (Kathleen), Josette (James) Reilly and Daniel J. (Gretchen); his grandchildren, Victor Jr., Justin (Elizabeth), Amanda (Mario) and Sophia; his sisters, Jeanette Santucci and Loretta Lattera as well as many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Viewing on Monday from 8:30 - 10:30 AM at HEALEY FUNERAL HOME, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 AM at St. Aloysius Church, 37 W. Haddon Avenue, Oaklyn, NJ. Interment Calvary Cemetery, W. Conshohocken, PA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Rowan University Department of Nursing, 225 Rowan Boulevard, Enterprise Center 3rd floor, Glassboro, NJ 08028.
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019