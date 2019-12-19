|
Victoria E. Ragone
Cherry Hill - (nee Pisano) On December 18, 2019, age 97. Beloved wife of the late Dr. Dewey J. Ragone. Dear mother of Marie (Robert) Mullin. Loving grandmother of Robert (Tina) Mullin, Vicki Lynne (Angelo) Giugliano, Christine (William) Mullin-Opel; great-grandmother of Charlotte Victoria, Eleanor Elizabeth and Giovanna Marie. Dear sister of Lucy Scalise, Anthony Pisano, Marie Giambrone, the late Dominic Pisano and the late Egidio Pisano. Also surviving is her brother-in-law Dr. Lawrence Ragone.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for her viewings on Sunday afternoon from 2:00pm to 4:00pm and on Monday morning from 9:00am to 10:00am all at the BOCCO FUNERAL HOME, 1300 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill, NJ 08034. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Monday morning 10:30am at The Catholic Community of Christ Our Light Church, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Entombment Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, Cherry Hill. To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 19 to Dec. 21, 2019