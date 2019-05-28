|
|
Victoria M. "Vicky" Orsino
Gloucester City - age 85, passed away on May 23, 2019. She was born to the late Frank and Mary (nee Amato) Morelli in Philadelphia, PA. Vicky was a long time and dedicated member of Sacred Heart Church. She was also a member of St. Joachim Altar & Rosary Society. She enjoyed playing dominos and going to bible study. Vicky was involved in various church and community activities throughout the years. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends.
Vicky is predeceased by her husband, George Orinso, Sr.; brother, Vincent Morelli; sister, Rachel Romano; brother in law, John Romano; and sister in law, Patricia Morelli.
She is survived by her sons, John Orsino (Lisa), George Orsino, Jr. (Tina), and Frank Orsino (Angela); grandchildren, Daniel, Nicholas (Mandi), Joshua, Christopher (Nicole), Alex (Mary), Matthew, Meghan, Janelle, and Zachary (Ellen); great grandchildren, Vivian, Maris, and Baylee; brother, Pasquale Morelli; sister in-law Bert Morelli and many loving nieces, nephews, and dear friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her visitation on May 30, 2019 from 6pm-9pm at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, located at 11 E. Kings Hwy., Mt. Ephraim, NJ 08059 and on May 31, 2019 from 9am-10am at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation Church, located at 601 W. Browning Rd., Bellmawr, NJ 08031. A Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10am at the church. Entombment will follow at New St. Mary's Cemetery. To post photos, share a memory, or send an online condolence, please visit www.milanofuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 28, 2019