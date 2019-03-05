|
|
Vilma Ferzola
longtime Haddonfield resident - (née Albertelli) on March 3, 2019, age 98, wife of the late Louis Gardine and the late Joseph Ferzola. Beloved mother of Thomas, his wife Rosie, and Robert, his wife Kimberly. Treasured grandmother to Matthew, his wife Tania, Rebecca, her husband Justin, Raymond and William. Loving great-grandmother to Tatum, Lucy, Jacob and Eve. Loving sister to Eddie Albertelli, Evo Albertelli and Inez Tinghitella.
Vilma had been actively involved in the Haddonfield community. She was on the Senior Citizens Advisory Board for the Mabel Kay House and a faithful member of the Christ the King RC Church for many years. Vilma was a talented artist and her oil paintings are cherished by family and friends.
Vilma's family will receive friends on Friday, March 8th, 6-8 PM and on Saturday, March 9th, 9:30-10:30 AM at Kain-Murphy Funeral Services, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. All are invited to her Mass of Christian Burial, Saturday, 11 AM, at Christ the King R.C. Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. Interment, Colestown Cem., Cherry Hill, NJ. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 186, Haddonfield, NJ 08033 (www.ifchaddons.org)
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 5, 2019