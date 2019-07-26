|
Vincent "Vinnie" Barber, Jr.
Sicklerville - On July 24, 2019, Vinnie, age 30. Beloved son of Andrea & Vincent Barber of Sicklerville; brother Christopher and his wife Megan of Little Egg Harbor; grandparents Dolores & Charles Wedgeworth; and many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Vincent graduated from Paul IV High School in 2007 and was an active member of the Winslow Township Youth Soccer Association. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Tuesday evening 6:30-8 pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. Funeral Services will begin at 8 pm. Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family c/o Funeral Home would be appreciated. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on July 26, 2019