Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Resources
More Obituaries for Vincent Carbone
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vincent C. Carbone

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vincent C. Carbone Obituary
Vincent C. Carbone

Washington Twp. - Vincent C. Carbone

On March 21, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 81. Beloved wife of Velma Jane (nee Brockway). Devoted father of Michael (Wendy) and Vincent Carbone. Loving grandfather of Michael. Dear brother of Dominic Carbone. Loved by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Vincent's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family at this time. His life will be celebrated with a visitation followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. with family and friends at a later date.

Please visit www.egizifuneral.com where memories and condolences may be shared with the family.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vincent's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -