Vincent C. Carbone
Washington Twp. - Vincent C. Carbone
On March 21, 2020 of Washington Twp. Age 81. Beloved wife of Velma Jane (nee Brockway). Devoted father of Michael (Wendy) and Vincent Carbone. Loving grandfather of Michael. Dear brother of Dominic Carbone. Loved by nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Vincent's life will be honored and remembered privately by his family at this time. His life will be celebrated with a visitation followed by a Memorial Mass at St. Charles Borromeo RC Church, Washington Twp. with family and friends at a later date.
Please visit www.egizifuneral.com where memories and condolences may be shared with the family.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020