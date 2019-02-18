Services
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:30 AM
Church of the Holy Eucharist
344 Kresson Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
Vincent "Jim" Cordo


Vincent "Jim" Cordo Obituary
Vincent "Jim" Cordo

Cherry Hill - Passed away peacefully on February 16, 2019 at the age of 97.

Beloved husband of Minnie (nee D'Ottavi); Devoted father of Nanci Garlick (late Tom) and Janice Moore (Joseph); Loving grandfather of Joseph (Miranda) Moore, Drew Moore and Nicholas Garlick; Dear brother of the late Guido and Joseph Cordo, Elsie Menaquale, Gilda Saponare and Elia Yates; Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews.

Mr. Cordo was a United States Navy Veteran, serving during World War II. He was employed by Sears, Roebuck & Co. in Camden for 46 years, and then by Johnson-Matthey in West Deptford for another 25 years until his retirement at age 90.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation and Funeral on Thursday from 10 AM at the Church of the Holy Eucharist, 344 Kresson Road in Cherry Hill, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:30 AM. Entombment will follow at Calvary Mausoleum in Cherry Hill.

Memorial donations may be made in his name to the . Arrangements under the direction of Falco/Caruso & Leonard Funeral Homes. Info, condolences and guestbook at www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 18, 2019
