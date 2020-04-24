Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
1933 - 2020
Glendora - Vincent E. Nocella, Jr., on April 16, 2020, of Glendora. Age 86. Beloved husband of Livia (nee Cirulli) for 63 years. Devoted father of Donna LaRocco, Vincent Nocella (Leane), Stephen Nocella (Karen), and Joseph Nocella (Wanda). Loving pop of Nicole, Danielle, Vinnie, Ryan, Zach, Joseph Jr and Bianca. Preceded in death by 6 siblings. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Vincent proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a long time and active member of St. Gregory and St. Teresa Church and was an avid Phillies fan. Due to the restrictions set forth by the State of New Jersey, a private entombment will take place at St. Joseph's Mausoleum, Chews Landing. There will be a Memorial Mass at a later date. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Vincent's name to the , PO Box 758517 Topeka, KS 66675. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
