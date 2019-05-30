|
Vincent J. Campbell
Clementon - On May 28, 2019. Loving husband of the late Eleanor Marie (nee Lori) Campbell. Survived by children Sharon (Jerry) Campbell of Orange Beach, AL, Michael (Bonnie) Campbell of Scarborough, ME, Jeff (Helen) Campbell of Mt. Laurel, Robert (Fran) Campbell of Waterford, 8 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren and sister Catherine (the late James) Barlow of Atco. Vincent was a United States Navy Korean War Veteran. He was employed for many years as a Machinist at Garvy & Son in Winslow Twp., NJ. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing on Sunday afternoon 5pm to 7pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Boulevard, Clementon, NJ 08021. There will also be a viewing on Monday morning 9:30am to 10:15am with Mass of Christian Burial beginning at 10:30am at the Parish of Sacred Heart, 260 High Street, Mt. Holly, NJ 08060. Cremation and interment will be held privately. Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 30 to June 1, 2019