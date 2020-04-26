|
|
Vincent J. Mascoli
Gloucester Twp. - Mascoli, Vincent Joseph "Jim", age 91 of Gloucester Twp., NJ, passed away on April 24, 2020. Jim was the beloved husband of Mary (nee Maulucci) for 69 years. Jim was the proud father of Diane (Edward) Claypoole of Stratford, Donna (Timothy) Magee of Elk Township, James (Teresa) of Lebanon, PA, and Michelle (Donald) Metnyk of Gloucester Twp. Jim is survived by his siblings, Betty Desantis of NY and Eugene Mascoli of CA. He is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Jim was predeceased by his parents Nicoletta and Charles Mascoli and his brother Salvatore Mascoli.
Jim was a founding member of the St. Vincent de Paul Society of the former Our Lady of Grace parish. He was an active member for 45 years. Jim never missed an opportunity to help someone in need. Jim was also a Eucharistic Minister. He was involved in the South Jersey Cursillo Movement and Kairos Movement, an organization that ministered to men in prison. Jim was an extraordinary stained glass artist making a variety of pieces from sun-catchers to lamps and windows. Before his retirement, Jim was an Electrical Engineer for RCA/GE.
Due to the current pandemic, a memorial service and celebration of his life for family and friends will be announced at a later date. The family requests that donations made in Jim's honor be forwarded to the St. Vincent de Paul Society of Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ 08021. For condolences, please visit www.thefuneralmanor.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020