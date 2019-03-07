Services
Danks-Hinski Funeral Home
White Horse Pike & Stone Rd.
Lindenwold, NJ 08021
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at Saint Lawrence Campus
135 N. White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Lawrence Campus
135 N White Horse Pike
Lindenwold, NJ
Somerdale - Vincent J. Riley of Somerdale, NJ, passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 89. Survived by his loving wife Dorothy Riley (nee Fly). Also survived by his devoted children Edward (Barri), Katherine (Carmine), David (Keri), Charles (Kimberly), Dorothy (Kevin), Michael (Roseann), Elizabeth (John), and Linda (Timothy). Also survived 26 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. Vincent was a proud Air Force Veteran serving in the Korean War and a member of the VFW. He worked and retired from Owens Corning Fiberglass in Barrington after 27 years and also retired from Wells Fargo bank. Vincent was a Somerdale Volunteer Firefighter for many years, a football coach, baseball coach and Cub Scout leader. A wonderful father and son and was the most loving and dedicated grandfather to his grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend his visitation Friday March 8, 2019 9AM to 11AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish at Saint Lawrence Campus at 135 N. White Horse Pike, Lindenwold, NJ, 08012. Mass of Christian burial 11AM. Interment Berlin Cemetery Berlin, NJ. Services are entrusted in the care of Danks-Hinski Funeral Home. Please share condolences and memories at www.dankshinskifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 7, 2019
