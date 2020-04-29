|
Vincent J. Silverio
Of Southampton, NJ - Passed away on April 23, 2020 at the age of 98. Beloved husband of the late Marie (nee Cicchini). Loving father of Ralph N. Silverio. He is also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and his beloved sister-in-law Mary Silverio. Devoted son of the late Ralph Silverio and the late Rita Silverio (nee D'Ientino). Dear brother of the late Rose Martella and the late Joseph Silverio. Vincent served in the U.S. Navy during World War II, was a member of the VFW and worked as a Tech Engineer at the Franford Arsenal for 37 years. He was very active in his parish, Holy Eucharist in Tabernacle, serving as an usher for more than 20 years and as a member of the Knights of Columbus. Vincent was his family's patriarch and was aptly described as a "Gentleman". He will be greatly missed. He will privately be buried with his wife at Brigadier General Doyle Veterans Cemetery. His family will celebrate his life in ceremonies at a later date. If desired, donations in Vincent's memory may be made to Holy Eucharist Church, 520 Medford Lakes Rd., Tabernacle, NJ 08088.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 29 to Apr. 30, 2020