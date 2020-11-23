1/
Vincent L. Lobascio Sr.
Vincent L. Lobascio, Sr.

Audubon - On November 20, 2020, Vince, age 95, passed away at Virtua-Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Born July 4, 1925 and raised in Camden, Vince served with the 5th Army, 85th Infantry Division, Company L, 338th Regiment during World War II participating in campaigns in Rome-Arno and the Northern Apennines region. He was honorably discharged as a Sergeant. Vince worked for most of his career with the NJ Dept. of Transportation, retiring as a Principal Investigator. A resident of Audubon for the past 53 years, he served as a Commissioner there from 1977-1986.

Vincent was the beloved husband for 73 years of Giselda T. (nee DiClaudio). He was the devoted father of Vincent L. Jr., Jean (Mike) Murphy, Lorraine (Jim) Bloemker and the late Louis. He was the loving grandfather of Jennifer, Carolyn, and Jimmy, and great grandfather of R.J. He is predeceased by his brother, Dominick, and his sister, Mary Anselmo.

Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing Saturday morning from 9:00 - 10:30 AM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. His Funeral Mass will be celebrated Saturday, 11:00 AM at St. Rose of Lima Church, 4th Avenue and Kings Highway, Haddon Heights. Interment following at Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org. Please visit www.healeyfuneralhomes.com for further information.




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Healey Funeral Home - Haddon Heights
9 White Horse Pike
Haddon Heights, NJ 08035
(856) 547-1675
