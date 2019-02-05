Services
WEBER FUNERAL HOME - RIVERTON
112 BROAD ST
Riverton, NJ 08077
(856) 829-2700
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019
4:30 PM
Vincent Michael Commisso Obituary
Vincent Michael Commisso

Delran - Vincent Michael Commisso passed away suddenly on Saturday, February 2, 2019.

Vincent was 30 years old and a lifelong resident of Delran, NJ.

Vincent is survived by and is the loving son of Brian and Paula Commisso. Dear brother of Anthony Commisso, and uncle to Aubri. Cherished grandson of Paul and Martha Gelly, Joanne Commisso (the late Bob Tomkiewicz), and the late Robert Commisso. Adoring nephew of Bob (Teresa) Commisso, Kathy Haines, Donna (Jim) Goodwin, and Robert (Alexis) Gelly. Also missed by his cousins Jimbo, Kelsey, Joey, Samantha, Tyler, and predeceased by cousins Shannon, Becky, and Tyler.

Vince was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing with his father, family, and friends. Vince will be remembered for his outstanding athleticism, especially in the sport of wrestling. To know Vince was to love him, and he loved his family dearly. He will be missed by all and will never be forgotten.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Wednesday, February 6, 2019, from 2:00 PM to 4:30 PM with his Memorial Service at 4:30 PM all at the Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad Street (River Road), Riverton, NJ 08077. Condolences and remembrances may be shared at www.weberfuneralhomeinc.com
Published in Courier-Post on Feb. 5, 2019
More Information