Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
(856) 665-0150
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Falco, Caruso, and Leonard Funeral Home
6600 N. Browning Rd.
Pennsauken, NJ 08109
1968 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Vincent Ummarino Obituary
Vincent Ummarino

Williamstown - On March 5, 2019; age 50 years.

Beloved son of Patricia Pennese and the late Gabriel Ummarino; Dear brother of Antionette Pennese; Dear uncle of Blake Anthony (Talitha) Nelson, Dominique Antionette Nelson and Lucian Vincent Nelson. Also survived by his beloved aunt, Jean Ummarino.

Relatives and friends are invited to the Visitation on Wednesday from 6 to 7 PM at the Falco/Caruso & Leonard Pennsauken Funeral Home, 6600 N. Browning Road, where a Funeral Service will be held at 7 PM. Final disposition will take place privately at the convenience of the family. Info, condolences and guestbook at

www.carusocare.com
Published in Courier-Post on Mar. 10, 2019
