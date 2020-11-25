Vincent W. MullenMarlton NJ - Mullen,Vincent W., died after a brief illness on November 21, 2020 with his daughter by his side. He was 78 and a longtime resident of Marlton NJ. Vince was the beloved husband of the late June E. Mullen, loving father of Eileen J. Mullen and Michael P. Mullen, dear brother of William J. Mullen, Jr. (Eleanor) and dear uncle of Bill, Richie, Kimmy and Jimmy Mullen. Vince was also survived by many loving family members and friends.Mr. Mullen was a veteran of the US Army where he was a Sharpshooter and received the Medal of Good Conduct. In his early years, he was employed as a milkman for Abbott's. He enjoyed being part of the 2nd Alarmers Band of Willow Grove. While parading in NJ, he met his future wife who was a Majorette in the Mount Ephraim Police Band. He loved his community as he was a former member of the Evesham Twp. Police Dept., Evesham Twp. Fire Dept., the Marlton Elks and spent his entire working career employed by Evesham Township. He started at the Dept of Public Works in Evesham and retired as Construction Code Official for the township. He enjoyed golfing and boating. He was always active and handy around his home and most recently his daughter's farm. Vince was a people person; he embraced his Irish heritage as he was always ready to raise a glass, share a joke and make you smile and laugh.Relatives and friends are invited to the visitation on Thursday Dec. 3 from 4-6pm at the Bradley Funeral Home 601 Route 73 South at Evesham Rd. Marlton where a Funeral Service will be held at 6pm. Interment will be private.If desired, donations may be made in Vince's memory to Animal Orphanage 419 Cooper Road Voorhees NJ 08043